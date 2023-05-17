KET presents speeches from candidates in the 2023 primary election for Kentucky governor.
Governor Andy Beshear
Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Former Ambassador Kelly Craft
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles
